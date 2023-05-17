15,100 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after buying an additional 320,390 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 4.0 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

