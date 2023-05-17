15,673 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Acquired by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in XPO by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 488,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in XPO by 1,338.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after buying an additional 376,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 211,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

