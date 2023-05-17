1,788 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $129,202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 429,563 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nucor by 113.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 301,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Stock Down 2.6 %

NUE stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.