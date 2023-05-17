18,600 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.3% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,814. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $137.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

