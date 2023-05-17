24,298 Shares in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in California BanCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in California BanCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 168,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of California BanCorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 5,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,738. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking.

