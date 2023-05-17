2,942 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 125,531 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after acquiring an additional 288,109 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 402,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 109,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPA stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,270. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.61.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

