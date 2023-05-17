34,838 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 554,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

