3,972 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,896 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 680,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 919,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,768,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,159. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

