4,000 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM traded up $4.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,351,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,775,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

