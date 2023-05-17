4,486 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

