52,718 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,718 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 206,798 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 204.2% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 2,913,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Barclays cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.