53,421 Shares in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Purchased by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 616,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 93,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

