644,630 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 644,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 15.8% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,769.0% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,038 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $25.26. 182,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

