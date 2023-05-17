7,338 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 75,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,231,000 after purchasing an additional 83,034 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AECOM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of ACM opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

