850 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.05 and its 200-day moving average is $229.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

