8,500 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in GFL Environmental by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,688,000 after acquiring an additional 442,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GFL Environmental by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after acquiring an additional 590,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in GFL Environmental by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,405,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GFL opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on GFL. Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

