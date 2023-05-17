8,677 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,015 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock remained flat at $40.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,281. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

