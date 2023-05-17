89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

89bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.77. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and sold 44,944 shares worth $734,009. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 89bio by 33.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

