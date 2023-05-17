89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 3.8%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $17.00. 191,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,811,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ETNB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

89bio Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,624.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $247,799.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,624.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and have sold 44,944 shares valued at $734,009. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth about $35,838,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,666,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 1,172,741 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

