931 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Stryker stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,478. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

