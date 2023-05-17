96,500 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber comprises 0.6% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 730.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

