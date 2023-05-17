ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $805.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,338.85 or 1.00033991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002055 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $973.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

