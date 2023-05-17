Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 60000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

