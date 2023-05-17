Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

AOD stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.