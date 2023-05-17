Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

IAF stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.79.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 126.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

