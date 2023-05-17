Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
IAF stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $5.79.
Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
