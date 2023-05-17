abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI) Plans GBX 5.70 Dividend

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc (LON:AEI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Equity Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AEI stock opened at GBX 331 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £156.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,225.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 332.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 339.85. abrdn Equity Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 290 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 376 ($4.71).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Little acquired 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £16,443.93 ($20,598.68). Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Equity Income Trust

abrdn Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

