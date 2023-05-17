abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,057 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Workiva were worth $53,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 86.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 26.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Price Performance

WK stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,861.53%. The firm had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 in the last 90 days. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

