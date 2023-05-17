abrdn plc Buys 8,784 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.55% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $96,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock worth $38,778,758 in the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of WST stock opened at $354.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

