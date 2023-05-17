abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,861 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $74,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,959,000 after buying an additional 2,175,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

