abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $61,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

