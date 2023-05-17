abrdn plc Has $56.19 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,664 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $56,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.