abrdn plc Has $59.07 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $59,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,078,000 after buying an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

