abrdn plc Has $66.88 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.14% of Public Storage worth $66,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

PSA stock opened at $288.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.64. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.