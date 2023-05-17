abrdn plc Purchases 4,647 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $69,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DE opened at $364.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.38. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.