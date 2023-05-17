abrdn plc Trims Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,152 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.72% of Atkore worth $77,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.05.

In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

