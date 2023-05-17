Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,585. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

