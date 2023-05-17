ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.12

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 375205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $580,929. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

