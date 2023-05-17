Acala Token (ACA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.47 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $37.66 million and $1.47 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00027249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,378.75 or 1.00065534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05784798 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,827,357.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

