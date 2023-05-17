Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AYI stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.14. 80,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,567. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.56%.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

