Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Update

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 98,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,578. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.
Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.