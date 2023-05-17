Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Short Interest Update

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,100 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. 98,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,578. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.