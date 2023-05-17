Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 499,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher Growe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 13.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $528.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.