aelf 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.68 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $168.35 million and $3.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003143 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001478 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,186,000 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

