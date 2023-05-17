Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $65.16 on Monday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

