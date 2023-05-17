Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.08 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Agilysys Trading Up 0.2 %

AGYS opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 189.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 1,436.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.