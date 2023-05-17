Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.79, but opened at $70.25. Agilysys shares last traded at $65.82, with a volume of 137,066 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Agilysys Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Agilysys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 916,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,621,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.