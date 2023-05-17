Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.79, but opened at $70.25. Agilysys shares last traded at $65.82, with a volume of 137,066 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Insider Transactions at Agilysys
In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
Agilysys Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 0.94.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
