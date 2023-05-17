Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AC. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.73.

AC stock traded up C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.74. 5,222,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,625. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.87. The company has a market cap of C$8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

