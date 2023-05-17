Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.20. 770,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

