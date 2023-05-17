Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,492 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 105,632 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $23,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $102.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,352 shares of company stock valued at $725,958 and have sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.