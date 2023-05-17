Alan S. Mckim Sells 16,200 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.50. 241,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,153. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $147.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.14.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several analysts have commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.