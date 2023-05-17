Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. 2,200,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,824. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,068,000 after purchasing an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,027 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

